Today's Cartoon on Bangladesh Unrest

Today, August 8, 2024, Sakshi published a cartoon about the ongoing Bangladesh unrest. The Bangladesh turmoil is reportedly aided by China and Pakistan. A foreign hand is allegedly behind the Bangladesh protests.

According to some intelligence reports Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, purportedly provided financial backing to Jamaat-e-Islami to convert anti-quota protests into efforts to destabilise Hasina's government.

China is allegedly behind the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government as Beijing wanted to stop India. The dramatic departure of Hasina could heighten challenges for the US and India in curbing Beijing's influence.

During her regime, Sheikh Hasina has developed strong ties with India. In her 15-year rule, Hasina cultivated deep relations with India. India is the biggest backer of Bangladesh. The business ties between India and Bangladesh stood tall.

Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority nation of 17 crore population. 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina is considered as a secular leader. Under her regime, she strongly oppressed anti-India insurgents. She acted against the rising threats of Islamic militancy and kept the military in their barracks in a country with a history of army takeovers. Yet, the anti-quota protests fueled by neighbouring countries (Pakistan and China) forced Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country.

Now, Bangladesh's unrest is expected to test India's regional power in South Asia.