Threads of Patriotism: J&K Students Send 3,000 Rakhis to Soldiers in Ladakh

Ahead of Rakshabandhan on August 9, students from government schools across Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have sent 3,000 handmade rakhis to soldiers stationed along the China border in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The heart-touching initiative, launched as part of the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, was designed to convey emotional solidarity, affection, and appreciation to the soldiers guarding the nation’s frontiers.

Speaking to the media, officials said the campaign aimed to foster a sense of connection between young citizens and the armed forces, while also nurturing civic responsibility and national pride.

Launched by District Development Commissioner Harvinder Singh in collaboration with Director of School Education, Jammu, Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, the initiative saw enthusiastic participation from students and teaching staff across the district. Their collective efforts reflected a deep sense of unity and patriotic fervour.

A ceremonial event marking the initiative was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Doda. It was conducted under the supervision of Chief Education Officer Mohammed Hafiz and coordinated by District Nodal Officer (School Education Department) Umesh Kumar.

Each rakhi, crafted with care and creativity, symbolized love, patriotism, and heartfelt emotion. The rakhis were formally presented to the District Development Commissioner and subsequently handed over to the Doda Post Office for dispatch to soldiers stationed in Leh.

Commenting on the initiative, the Deputy Commissioner noted that this was far more than a symbolic act—it reflected the deep-rooted patriotism of Doda’s youth and served to strengthen the bond between civilians and the armed forces.