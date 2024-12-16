Supreme Court Warns: Air Pollution is a Pan-India Issue Requiring Immediate Action

New Delhi, Dec 16: In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India has raised concerns about the growing environmental pollution across the nation. While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on pollution in Delhi, the Court emphasized that the issue extends far beyond the capital, urging the Central Government to address pollution on a broader scale.

The Court issued crucial directives, asking the government to compile a list of cities facing the highest levels of air pollution, stressing that the problem is not limited to Delhi. "We do not want to limit this issue to Delhi. If the investigation is conducted in such a manner, it sends the wrong message to the public. Therefore, we are issuing these orders," the Court remarked.

The PIL, led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Manmohan, prompted the Court to call for the establishment of a Commissioner for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in cities grappling with severe pollution. This would mirror the system in place in the Delhi-NCR region. The judges also urged the Central Government to inform the Court about any similar measures implemented in other states.

While Delhi has been actively implementing a graded response action plan (GRAP) to tackle pollution, the Court noted that cities outside the NCR region are not adopting similar measures. The burning of crop residue in various states has emerged as a significant contributor to air pollution, leading the Court to expand the scope of the PIL to address these concerns.

The Court has been closely monitoring air quality in the Delhi-NCR region since November 18, especially after pollution levels reached hazardous levels in recent weeks. In addition, the Court is overseeing the implementation of CAQM directives to ensure effective compliance and air quality management.

