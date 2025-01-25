Supreme Court Declares February 5 as a Holiday! Here's Why

In a significant move to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process, the Supreme Court of India has announced February 5, 2025, as a holiday in light of the upcoming Assembly Elections. This decision underscores the Court's commitment to facilitating a transparent and unimpeded election process.

The holiday aims to help maintain order and prevent any potential disruptions that could affect the democratic procedure. This aligns with the Supreme Court's longstanding principle of safeguarding the integrity of elections by making them free from any undue influence or malpractices.

For those seeking further details on the holiday or any related notices and circulars, the Supreme Court's official website regularly updates such information. Citizens and stakeholders can refer to the website for any important announcements pertaining to the Court's activities.

The declaration of February 5 as a holiday is expected to contribute positively to the successful conduct of the Assembly Election, reinforcing the Court’s role in upholding democracy and ensuring fair practices during the election process.

Also read: Bank Holidays in February 2025: Complete List to Plan Your Banking Activities