September 25: Holiday declared here; here is why!

The Bihar statewide schools will remain closed on September 25 so that students can celebrate this festival. This allows all the faculty and staff members to celebrate the day with their families. Jitiya, also known as Jimutavahana or Jitiya, is a vital festival exclusively celebrated in Bihar and other parts of eastern India.

Jitiya goes on to celebrate the purity and blessings of the sacred sister-brother relationship. On this day, sisters starve themselves and pray to ensure that their brothers lead long and healthy lives. On the other hand, the brothers bring sweets and other items for the sisters. The holiday seems to be a category valuable in Bihar's folk and valued in their social lives as symbolizing sibling love and family bond. All institutions will resume their usual schooling on September 26.

Also read: September 24, 25, 26: Holidays for schools due to heavy rains?