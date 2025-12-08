School Holiday Today, December 8: State-Wise List of Schools Closed and Open

Several schools across India will observe a holiday on Monday, December 8, 2025, due to changing weather conditions and local circumstances. Heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the southern states and winter weather in the north have led authorities to take precautionary steps. In some regions, administrative decisions and upcoming elections have also led to school holidays.

Cyclone Ditwah Causes School Holidays in the South

Cyclone Ditwah is moving closer to the southeastern coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As a preventive measure, many districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, have declared a school holiday today. Some schools may hold online classes if needed.

In Kerala, several schools remain shut in areas experiencing rain and waterlogging. The state also has holidays coming up on December 9 and December 11 due to Local Body Elections. However, today’s holiday is based mainly on the weather in specific regions, not statewide.

Maharashtra and Other States

In Maharashtra, there is no statewide holiday, but some schools may remain closed due to local safety concerns and ongoing civic preparations. Announcements are being made district-wise.

Winter Updates in the North

While the south faces rain, northern states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan are dealing with winter. Schools in these states are mostly open today, but timings have been changed in some areas to protect students from the morning cold. If the temperature drops further, holidays may be declared in a few districts.