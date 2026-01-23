Republic Day 2026: Is the National Flag Hoisted or Unfurled? Explained

Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day, marking the historic moment when the country adopted its Constitution in 1950 and officially became a sovereign, democratic republic. It is one of India’s three national holidays and is observed with grand ceremonies, cultural programs, and the iconic Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

One of the most significant moments of the celebration is the ceremonial display of the Indian National Flag. However, many people often wonder: Do we hoist or unfurl the flag on Republic Day? And what is the difference between the two?

Why the National Flag Is Unfurled on Republic Day

On Republic Day, the Indian tricolour is unfurled, not hoisted. Unlike Independence Day, the flag is already placed at the top of the flagpole before the ceremony begins. During the main event, the President of India ceremonially opens the flag so it spreads out in full view.

This tradition takes place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), followed by the national anthem and the Republic Day parade.

The act of unfurling symbolises that India was already an independent nation before 1950. Republic Day commemorates the enforcement of the Constitution and the establishment of a democratic system, rather than the achievement of independence.

Hoisting vs Unfurling: What’s the Difference?

Flag Hoisting (Independence Day)

The flag starts at the bottom of the pole.

It is raised to the top during the ceremony.

Symbolises India’s freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Flag Unfurling (Republic Day)

The flag is already tied at the top of the pole.

It is opened or released to spread out.

Represents constitutional pride, democracy, and the functioning republic.

Symbolism Behind the Republic Day Flag Ceremony

Republic Day is not just about patriotism; it is about the rule of law, democracy, and citizens’ rights. By unfurling the flag, India honours the Constitution and the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in it.

The ceremony reminds citizens that independence was just the beginning, and becoming a republic was the next crucial step in building the nation.

Republic Day Celebrations in India

Republic Day is celebrated with:

A grand parade showcasing India’s cultural diversity and military strength

Tableaux from different states and ministries

Performances by school children and cultural groups

Awards and honours for bravery and service

Patriotic programs across schools, colleges, and government institutions

Conclusion

When Republic Day arrives in 2026, remember that the tricolour is unfurled, not hoisted. This tradition reflects India’s constitutional journey and democratic values rather than its fight for independence.

The unfurling of the flag is a powerful reminder of India’s transformation into a republic governed by its people and their Constitution.

Also read: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: Quotes, Wishes and Parakram Diwas Theme