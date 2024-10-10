List of Ratan Tata's Startup Investments: Transforming India

The Indian business leader Ratan Tata, from 1991 to 2012, headed the Tata Group, which established a unique startup image in India. Not only the long period he served as the chairman of the Tata Group but also his as an entrepreneur and capability to take some risks made him invest in many organizations that startups and become common brands. Unfortunately, Tata succumbed to death on Wednesday at the age of 86. Still, he left behind his work that can help generations.

Some of his notable investments include:

Lenskart: To make changes accessible through stylish, affordable eyewear options, which have been optimized.

Urban Company: Putting all local services in a single, convenient app.

FirstCry: Every young parent has used this platform to shop for everything their baby would need – and then some.

Ola: Convenience and reliability for makeover in the ride-hailing industry

Ola Electric: sustainable management in the environmental conditions of offering green mobility.

Moglix: The national and international platform for easy industrial procurement.

Snapdeal: Thousands of products for the lowest prices that have ever been seen online

Curefit: Eating right and being fit, any time, anywhere

Upstox: Modified means to invest directly into the palm of your hand

CarDekho: Your wingman while browsing for cars and even while selling them.

NestAway: For every move you make, rental services will be perfect for house owners and tenants.

CashKaro: That opens paths to proceed with reward and savings opportunities through cashback.

Tracxn: Private market data with covert information is under the magnifying glass.

Lybrate: Talent with medical expertise now reaches patients online

Zivame: Comfortable and stylish for women

Paytm Mall: Shop without worry, only deals and discounts

YourStory: Inspirational entrepreneurial journeys through stories

Tork Motors: One step ahead towards powering electrifying India's transport through cut-throat motorcycles

Ampere Vehicles: Leading sustainable mobility solutions

SnapBizz: Making retail operations easier with technology

LetsVenture: Strategic funding to fuel the growth of startups

BlueStone: Aesthetic jewellery designed with precision and passion

Invictus Oncology: Developing pioneering cancer treatment through research

Axio: Transforms lives with the latest, most advanced medical devices for wound care

Teabox: Discover teas from all over the world delivered to your doorstep

Niki: AI-powered concierge that makes ordering ridiculously easy

ThePrint: News and analysis for the thinking mind

BOHECO: Harnessing cannabis for holistic wellness

Team Indus: Hitting skies to push boundaries of space exploration and technology

MapMyGenome: Unshackling the genetic keys for the betterment of health

DogSpot.in Treat your pets with food and treats that are Premium

Bollant Industries: Crafting Green Packaging Solutions

MadRat Games: Igniting Young Minds through Interaction Learning

Generic Aadhaar: Making Quality Healthcare Affordable and Accessible

Goodfellows: Companionship and Care for Seniors

