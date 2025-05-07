Punjab Schools Holiday due to India-Pakistan War Tension

All schools in Punjab have been closed until further notice due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision comes after India launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As a result, both countries are on high alert, and safety precautions are being taken across the border areas.

The government of Punjab announced the school closures to ensure the safety of students and staff. With air operations affected and airports like Srinagar and Amritsar temporarily shut, many areas near the border are facing restrictions. Authorities have also advised people to stay alert and avoid travel near sensitive zones.

Parents are being asked to keep children indoors and follow official updates. While there is no immediate threat to most cities in Punjab, the precaution has been taken seriously given the uncertain atmosphere.

This school holiday is not for celebration, but for protection. The government hopes things will calm down soon so that students can safely return to their classes. Until then, safety remains the top priority.