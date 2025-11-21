November 22 Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram: Beemapally Uroos Celebrations

The city of Thiruvananthapuram will observe a local holiday on November 22, 2025, to celebrate the commencement of the Beemapally Uroos festival at the revered Beemapally Dargah Shareef. As per the District Collector's announcement, all educational institutions and state government offices within the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits will remain closed on this day.

However, certain government offices and departments will remain operational, including local self-government offices and those involved in election-related duties, as instructed by the Deputy Collector (Elections). It's worth noting that previously scheduled public examinations will not be affected by the holiday.

The Beemapally Uroos festival will be celebrated from November 22 to December 2, and November 22 also marks the nomination scrutiny day for the local body elections. The Thiruvananthapuram city will cast their votes on December 9, as voting for the city will take place in two phases on December 9 and 11.

Also read: November 24 School Holiday: States Observing Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day