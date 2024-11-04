November 2024: Bank holiday state-wise list!

As the festive season is about to begin, November 2024 promises to be a fun month of celebrations, traditions, and quality time spent with family and friends. However, the possibility of disruptions to banking services comes with such a plethora of festivals and holidays. So, get ready by knowing when banks will be closed.

In India, there will be as many as 13 bank holidays in November 2024. The reasons may include celebrating Diwali and Chhath but may also include regional fests like Kannada Rajyothsava or Guru Nanak Jayanti. They vary from one state to another, the main reason for not staying up-to-date about the holidays.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in November

Here's a breakdown of bank holidays by state: November 1: Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur (Deepavali, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava)

November 2: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (Diwali celebrations and Vikram Savant New Year)

November 7-8: Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya (Chhath celebrations)

November 12: Uttarakhand (Egaas-Bagwaal)

November 15: Multiple states (Guru Nanak Jayanti and related festivals)

November 18: Karnataka (Kanakadasa Jayanti)

November 23: Meghalaya (Seng Kutsnem)

