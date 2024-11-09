November 12: Holiday for schools, colleges in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

The festival season continues in India, and November 12 is an important holiday in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Igas festival, commonly known as Budhi Diwali, is one of the most important folk festivals of the region and marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya.

The Igas festival is rooted in ancient tradition, especially in Uttarakhand. According to local legend, when Lord Rama was returning to Ayodhya, it reached Uttarakhand on the 11th day after Diwali; wild rejoicing began immediately from there. This joyful moment continues to be celebrated today also with a lot of excitement and zeal, 11 days after Diwali.

In the state of Uttarakhand, November 12 has been declared to be a holiday by the government so that people can have the blessings of the Igas festival. Schools, colleges, offices, and banks would remain closed on that day, and people could enjoy the festival properly.

The Igas festival is a part of the cultural heritage of the state of Uttarakhand, meaning that it reflects the rich traditions and customs of this state. People decorate their homes with diyas, flowers, and other colourful illuminations, whereas temples and open spaces are also beautifully illuminated.

I must say the Igas festival is celebrated in Himachal Pradesh similarly, but the holiday varies according to the region. Here, people unite light lamps and share a traditional meal with gifts with family and friends.

On 12 November, visit Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh for the celebration of the Igas festival. Behold, reflect through the colourful culture, warm hospitality, and festive flavour that characterizes these beautiful states.

