November 9: No holiday for Second Saturday in Telangana

A change in the usual the second Saturday, November 9, will not be a holiday in three districts of Telangana. While all educational institutions and other establishments will function without breaks in Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, everywhere else in the state will witness a day off this second Saturday. This is because of the holiday declared on September 17 for Vinayaka Nimajjanam-a festival that has assumed great importance in the state. The remaining districts of Telangana will celebrate the holiday as scheduled, but these three will compensate for that particular day.

The officials have directed the students, teachers, and staff of all the concerned districts to join the school on November 9 as usual. This will facilitate a continuing academic schedule as the important exams are to be held shortly. In this context, pre-final exams are to take place on February 28 next year and public exams will be held in March as expected.

It may be noted that Vinayaka Nimajjanam had been declared a holiday by the state government on September 17. This move inconvenienced educational institutions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The authorities have declared November 9 as a working day in compensation for the lost day.

The rest of Telangana will follow the second Saturday. Apart from this, all educational institutions of the state will also follow November 15 as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Please note that students and staff should refer to their respective institutions for specific clarification about the adjustment of schedules.

