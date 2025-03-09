Holi 2025: How Holi is Celebrated Across India

Holi 2025 is just around the corner, falling on March 14, and the excitement for this vibrant festival is building up across the country. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. However, the festival is celebrated differently in various regions of India, with unique customs and names.

In northern India, Holi is celebrated in two parts: Choti Holi and Rangwali Holi. On the first evening, people gather for Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to signify the victory of good over evil. The celebrations continue with playful color throwing on Rangwali Holi.

In the eastern states, Holi is known by different names. In West Bengal, it’s called Dol Purnima, Doljatra, or Basant Utsav, while in Assam, it’s referred to as Phakuwa or Doul. In Odisha, people celebrate Dola, where the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are worshipped instead of Radha and Krishna.

In Uttarakhand, the Kumaoni Holi is a grand affair with folk songs and musical celebrations. Down south, Tamil Nadu celebrates Panguni Uthiram, while in Goa, Holi is called Sigmo, also known as the spring festival.

Holi isn’t just about colors but also about delicious foods. Gujiya, a sweet dumpling filled with khoya and dry fruits, is the most symbolic Holi treat, believed to have originated in Rajasthan. Other Holi delicacies include Malpuas, Dal Kachori, Dahi Vada, and of course, the refreshing Thandai.

No matter where you are in India, Holi brings a wave of joy, color, and togetherness.