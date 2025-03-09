Director Mozez Singh reflects on IIFA victory of ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’: What a journey!

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Director Mozez Singh's documentary "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous" won the 'Best Documentary' award at the IIFA 2025.

Following the big win, Mozez took to social media and expressed his gratitude, reflecting on the journey of making this documentary on the prominent rapper.

He penned a heartfelt post on the internet, sharing his joy and appreciation for winning the award. Mozez wrote on his Instagram handle, “FAMOUS Wins!! What a journey this been! Enriching every step of the way ! Grateful for it ALL! I want to thank everyone who has been a part for this film ! Each person played their part in making this happen! Love & Respect to the team & most of all to God, My Parents, My Family, My Friends, Deepa, Sikhya, Netflix, and Honey & his family! YoYo Honey Singh: FAMOUS...Best Documentary Film Of The Year 2025."

Previously, Mozez took to his IG and posted a video sharing how the documentary redefined his approach to storytelling.

He was heard saying, "The first thing that changed in me was the idea of letting go because coming from fiction, I am a very planned person - I work in a very structured manner. In this film, I could not be a lot of those things. I did not have a script, things were subject to change, so there was a lot of letting go which was very liberating."

The filmmaker added that working with a smaller crew also brought unexpected rewards. He revealed that the intimacy of a lean team allowed for deeper, and more personal connections. Mozez stated, "I learned to work with a smaller crew and that came with its own blessings and challenges. It was a kind of different way of making film. It brought me closer to who I am and made me discover a part of myself I didn’t know existed.”

Produced by Sikhya Entertainment, "Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous" provides an unfiltered look into the rise, fall, and resurgence of music icon Yo Yo Honey Singh, exploring his personal battles, artistic reinvention, and unbreakable spirit.

