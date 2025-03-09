Nitish Kumar distributes appointment letters to 51,389 teachers

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 51,389 newly selected teachers on Sunday.

The grand ceremony was held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, where 10,739 teachers received their appointment letters in person from the CM and other ministers.

The first appointment letter was given to Nutan Kumari from Arwal, who left her IT job to become a teacher for Class 11-12 in Bihar.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the teacher recruitment process, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection.

CM Nitish personally handed over appointment letters to nearly 100 teachers.

The Chief Minister congratulated the selected candidates and emphasised the importance of quality education in the state.

He reiterated his government's commitment to improving the state's education system.

He assured that the teacher recruitment process would continue, and more opportunities would be created for the youth. The process is being carried out in all 38 districts of Bihar.

Teachers from Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Arwal, Saran, Vaishali, and Muzaffarpur are receiving their appointment letters here at Gandhi Maidan Patna.

Teachers from the remaining 30 districts are being handed their appointment letters in ceremonies at their respective district headquarters by the district magistrates.

The Bihar Chief Minister also said that 42,918 headmasters will receive appointment letters next month.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said 50 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities were promised under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary countered Tejashwi's criticism, stating that CM Nitish transformed the "junk Bihar" of the RJD regime into a "prosperous" Bihar and initiated large-scale employment opportunities.

Water Resource Minister Vijay Chaudhary pointed out that teacher recruitment through BPSC was CM Nitish's vision, dismissing claims of credit by opposition leaders.

This recruitment drive marks a significant step in Bihar's education reform, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection in the teaching sector.

