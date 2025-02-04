New Holiday Schedule for Himachal Pradesh Schools, Details Inside

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a new system to make school holidays more responsive to local weather conditions. Under the new rules, district commissioners will now have the authority to decide on weather-based holidays for schools in their respective jurisdictions.

Key Features of the New System

District commissioners will determine holidays for summer and monsoon seasons, totalling 20 holidays for both.

The total holidays should not exceed 40.

Winter schools will not be much affected by the changes.

This month, the new holiday schedule will be communicated.

Suggestions and objections from all stakeholders have already been collected for the new schedule.

Summer Schools

District commissioners will decide on 15 to 20 holidays during summer and 20 to 25 holidays during monsoon, depending on the weather.

The new summer school session will start on April 1 after the declaration of examination results on 31st March.

Winter Schools

Seven holidays have also been set by the district commissioners considering the weather conditions.

These schools will not have holidays after the completion of annual examinations are over, winter schools will have seven holidays in the rainy season and respective dates will be decided by the district commissioner considering the weather conditions.

Other Holidays

The Diwali holidays will remain the same for five days.

In Kullu district, schools will have five holidays after Dussehra.

In winter schools, the Diwali break will be three days: two before Diwali and one after.

The winter holidays will remain the same as last year.

This new system will make school holidays more relevant and responsive to local weather conditions, ensuring a more region-specific approach to planning school breaks.

Also read: Telangana Group 1 Results 2025 date announced; Details inside!