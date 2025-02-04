DA case: Bhopal court sends Saurabh Sharma, his two aides to judicial custody till Feb 17

Bhopal, Feb 4 (IANS) A Bhopal district court on Tuesday sent former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma and his two associates to judicial custody till February 17.

Sharma and his associates - Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, booked for corruption charges, were produced in the court after their seven-day police custody expired on Tuesday.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police arrested Sharma and Gaur on January 28, while Jaiswal was arrested a day after.

The trio was booked on charges of having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to MP Police, a case had been filed against Sharma following the confidential verification of complaints received by the ombudsman regarding his alleged corruption.

MP Lokayukta police then obtained search warrants from the local court for Sharma's residence in Bhopal's Arera Colony and his office-cum-residence shared with associate Chetan Gaur.

Over the past two and a half months, multiple agencies, including the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate, have conducted raids across various locations in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

However, the case got more limelight after the Income Tax Department recovered around 52 kg gold and a cash amount of Rs11 lakh from an abandoned car in a forest area in Bhopal on Dec 19.

In December, the Enforcement Directorate raided more than 12 premises linked to Sharma's relatives suspected of involvement in the case.

The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police have listed more than 30 people, including Sharma's mother, wife and other close relatives.

Sharma joined the Transport Department in 2016 as a constable on compassionate grounds following his father's death in 2015. After 12 years of service, he took voluntary retirement in 2023, even as an inquiry against him was pending at the time.

