Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NOTA or None of the Above is an option offered to the electors to reject all candidates in a constituency during a specific election but have to vote. This election, the NOTA vote made its presence as it got more than 1.7 lakh votes in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore seat.

This is nearly 14.11 percent of NOTA vote share which is an increase from the 0.31 percent of such “votes of rejection” polled in 2019. This NOTA vote share has broken the previous record of Gopalganj constituency in Bihar in 2019 elections.

According to the latest data available on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website on Tuesday, NOTA option has so far got 1,72,798 votes in Indore. Consequently, all the 13 other candidates in the constituency have secured less votes than NOTA.

The reason for a huge jump in the NOTA vote share is attributed to the Congress ploy. The grand old party accused the BJP of “strangling of democracy” after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam left the party and joined the saffron party.

Disappointed Congress ran an unusual campaign appealing to the voters in Indore to press the NOTA button on EVMs to teach the lesson to the BJP. For the time in the history of Madhya Pradesh’s Congress, the party was out of the poll race in Indore, which has been a BJP stronghold since 1989.

Also Read: Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty Crash

