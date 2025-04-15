Watch: PM Modi Touches Barefoot Fan Rampal Kashyap's Feet

In a heartening gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pair of shoes to Rampal Kashyap, a daily wage worker from Kaithal, Haryana, and even helped him put them on. Kashyap had taken a vow 14 years ago to walk barefoot until the BJP formed the government and he had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Modi.

Sharing the heartwarming moment on social media, PM Modi wrote: “At today’s public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago — that he would only wear footwear after I became PM and he got to meet me.”

Speaking to The Indian Express about the experience, Kashyap said, “It was like I met Bhagwan Ram.”

Recalling the origins of his vow, Kashyap said Congress supporters in his village had claimed that the BJP would never form a government at the Centre or in Haryana. In a show of unwavering support to the saffron party, he pledged not to wear shoes until the BJP came to power and Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

A Class 5 graduate, Kashyap said that although it was difficult to walk barefoot at first, he eventually became accustomed to it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, while appreciating the sentiment behind such gestures, urged citizens to focus on acts of social service and nation-building instead.