Saif in ‘Omkara’, Nawaz in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' inspired Akshay Oberoi for ‘Dil Hai Gray’ role

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi shared that he drew inspiration from iconic grey-shaded characters of Hindi cinema for his role in the film ‘Dil Hai Gray’.

The actor shared that Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' and Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khalji served as inspirations behind his portrayal in the film.

The film is directed by Susi Ganesan and promises to be an exploration of morality, redemption, and the complexities of human nature.

‘Dil Hai Gray’ also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela.

Akshay said: "In preparing for my role in 'Dil Hai Gray', I found inspiration in some of the most memorable grey-shaded characters portrayed on the silver screen. Saif Ali Khan's Langda Tyagi in 'Omkara', Nawazuddin Siddiqui's serial killer in 'Raman Raghav 2.0', and Ranveer Singh's role in 'Padmaavat' have left an indelible mark on audiences."

The actor said that he sought to channel their depth and complexity into his performance.

"I felt that the ease of Saif’s performance was truly something to embody, there was this evil tone to him, but also there was a softness to him in Omkara, that ease when playing a grey-shaded role isn’t easy to get, that is what I channelled. Khilji is evil yet almost comical at times because of his eccentric behaviour and expressions, these nuances are what made it a good reference point," he said.

Akshay's character in ‘Dil Hai Gray’ is not merely a portrayal of villainy but is imbued with layers of nuance and heroism.

The actor added: "Despite the grey shades, my character embodies elements of heroism and redemption. It was a fascinating challenge to navigate the intricacies of portraying a character who exists in the moral grey area.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.