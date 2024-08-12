Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors begin nationwide strike

New Delhi: Following the sexual assault and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) have begun a nationwide strike on Monday.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Resident Doctors have said they have decided to halt the elective services in hospitals starting August 12, 2024. They are demanding a CBI inquiry into the gruesome murder and justice for the deceased woman.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is witnessing massive protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus. The protests entered the fourth day today. The body of a 28-year-old woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of the medical college on Friday morning.

According to the autopsy report, the trainee doctor was sexually assaulted before smothering her to death. The investigators also found bleeding from her private parts. The accused was arrested on Saturday and he was sent to a 14-day police custody.

Patients are suffering as medical services were disrupted at Safdarjung Hospital, AIIMS, MAMC in the national capital. The junior doctors have said they will likely continue their strike if their demands are not fulfilled.

FORDA (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals in solidarity with R.G. Kar Medical College residents- from today, 12th August. In their letter, FORDA lists 5 demands -… pic.twitter.com/dXX6kkA20R — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

