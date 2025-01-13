Indore Collector Announces Local Holidays for 2025: Makar Sankranti, Rangpanchami, Dussehra Milan, and More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) – The Indore district administration, under the leadership of Collector Asheesh Singh, has unveiled the list of local holidays for the year 2025. These holidays, however, will not be applicable to banks and the treasury.

Makar Sankranti – January 14, 2025

A local holiday will be observed on January 14, 2025, in celebration of Makar Sankranti, a festival that is widely celebrated with great enthusiasm in Indore.

Rangpanchami – March 19, 2025

Indore will also observe a holiday on March 19, 2025, in honor of Rangpanchami, a vibrant and grand event marked by the famous Ger procession. This colorful parade, a tradition spanning over a century, attracts participants from across the country and around the world.

Dussehra Milan – October 3, 2025

On October 3, 2025, the city will celebrate Dussehra Milan, a local holiday the day after Dussehra. This day provides an opportunity for people to reconnect with family and friends following the grand Dussehra festivities.

Ahilya Utsav – August 22, 2025 (Half-Day)

A half-day holiday will be observed on August 22, 2025, to honor Ahilya Utsav, which commemorates the legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar, the beloved queen of Indore.

These holidays reflect the rich cultural heritage of Indore, celebrating its traditions and history. Residents are encouraged to plan their activities in alignment with the holiday schedule.

