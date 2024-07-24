Heavy Rains: IMD Red Alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa

Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Predicted

There is no update on holiday for Schools and Colleges on July 24 in Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall is forecasted in Central Maharashtra. Capital city Mumbai is witnessing rains too.

Schools, Colleges Holidays in Haridwar

Due to Kanwar Yatra, Haridwar Schools, Colleges and Educational Institutions have declared holidays from July 27, 2024 to Aug 2, 2024. A large number of devotees are going to participate in Kanwar Yatra. Due to this heavy rush, holidays have been declared.

IMD Red Alert: Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red Alert for heavy rains. The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall in Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra till July 24, 2024. July 25 and July 26 may also witness heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

In Madhya Pradesh, heavydown pour is predicted on July 24.