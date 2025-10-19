Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Guide: Auspicious Timings, Step-by-Step Vidhi, Samagri List, and Bhog

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, will be celebrated with grandeur and devotion across India in October 2025. The highlight of the festival, the Lakshmi Puja, holds deep spiritual significance as devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This year’s celebration comes with an especially auspicious planetary combination that enhances the spiritual energy of the day.

Diwali 2025: Auspicious Timing for Lakshmi Puja

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali will be observed on October 20 and 21, 2025, with Amavasya Tithi beginning on October 20 at 2:32 pm and ending on October 21 at 4:26 pm. The most favorable time for performing the Lakshmi Puja falls during the Pradosh Kaal, when day transitions into night.

For those observing specific lagna timings, the Vrishabh Lagna from 7:12 pm to 9:08 pm is considered especially auspicious, followed by the Simha Lagna between 1:40 am and 3:54 am. Performing the puja during these hours is believed to invite prosperity, stability, and divine grace into the household.

Step-by-Step Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin by thoroughly cleaning their homes and decorating entrances with rangoli and diyas. The puja space is usually set up in the northeast direction of the house. A Swastik symbol is drawn using rice flour or kumkum, and a mound of rice is placed in the center. On this, idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed on a red cloth-covered platform.

Gangajal is sprinkled to purify the space, and a kalash (sacred pot) is placed nearby to symbolize abundance. Incense, diyas, and flowers are offered while chanting Lakshmi mantras. The puja traditionally begins with Lord Ganesha’s invocation, followed by prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Saraswati. Many families also worship their financial books, safes, and business records, symbolizing the renewal of wealth and good fortune.

Essential Samagri for the Puja

The Lakshmi Puja requires specific items known as samagri, each carrying symbolic importance. These include a Dakshinavarti Shankh (sacred conch shell), Shri Yantra, sea water symbolizing purity, yellow cowries, and sugarcane stalks associated with Goddess Gajalakshmi. Devotees also place tiny golden or silver footprints representing the goddess’s arrival into the home.

Offerings typically include sweets, fruits, betel leaves, and coins. Lighting at least 13 diyas during the ceremony is considered highly auspicious, representing the dispelling of darkness and the triumph of light.

Bhog and Offerings to the Goddess

After the main rituals, devotees prepare and offer bhog to Goddess Lakshmi. Traditional offerings include kheer, laddoos, and jaggery lapsi, which symbolize abundance and sweetness in life. In several regions, Dhan ka lava and khichdi are also part of the offerings. The bhog is later shared as prasad among family members and neighbors.

Spiritual Significance of Diwali 2025

This year’s Diwali is believed to be particularly special as it coincides with the rare conjunction of the Hasta and Chitra Nakshatras, enhancing the potency of the Lakshmi Puja. Astrologers suggest that performing rituals during this alignment can bring enduring prosperity, harmony, and divine blessings into one’s home.

As lamps illuminate homes and streets, the festival becomes a reminder that wealth is not just material but also spiritual, a balance of abundance, gratitude, and inner light.