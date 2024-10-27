Diwali 2024 calendar: Dates, Significance, and Rituals

Diwali-the most vibrant Indian festival -is approaching soon. For five days, darkness is suppressed by light and good surpasses evil. Each of the five days has traditions and rituals with varied customs attached to it as the families along with friends bond together and share their days.

October 29, 2024: Day 1

Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali celebration. This is considered an auspicious day for gold and silver ornaments as it is said to attract good fortune and prosperity. Families purchase new utensils or ornaments to invite good fortune and Devi Lakshmi into their lives. Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:31 AM and end at 1:15 PM. In the evening, the Yama Deepam ritual is performed between 6:37 PM and 7:56 PM.

Day 2: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) October 30-31, 2024

Choti Diwali is known to be the day that saw the victory of Lord Krishna against Narakasura. On this day people wake before sunrise, take ritual ablutions, and cleanse the evils and sins from their hearts and bodies. Timings 6:06 P.M. to 7:50 A.M.



Day 3: Lakshmi Puja October 31, 2024

Lakshmi Puja is the most important day of Diwali. All the followers clean and beautify their houses to call Devi Lakshmi, the goddess of joy, and prosperity. The date of Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:52 PM and ends at 6:16 PM, November 1.

Govardhan Puja on Nov 2, 2024

Govardhan Puja: This festival pays homage to the event where Lord Krishna held up Govardhan Parvat on his little finger. It is a day of thanks for nature's good blessings and guard environment. Mahurat Time - 7:52 A.M. to 10 A.M. 4:26 P.M. to 6:24 P.M.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj (November 2-3, 2024)

Bhai Dooj is the festival of bond between brothers and sisters. The mahurat for rituals begins from 8:21 PM on November 2 till 7:52 PM on November 3. It's a day to celebrate the pure ties of one's family and unconditional love.

