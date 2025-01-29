Delhi Bank Holiday List February 2025: Check Here

Are you looking for a list of bank holidays in Delhi for February 2025? If yes, then you have come to the right place. Here, we will provide you with a complete list of bank holidays in Delhi for February 2025.

There are many occasions that the banks close in Delhi throughout the year. These include national holidays, festivals specific to certain states, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and all Sundays.

It's always best to contact the bank to confirm if that particular bank is open on that particular day in February 2025. Here, we shall provide you with a list of bank holidays in Delhi for February 2025.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are no national holidays or state-specific festivals in Delhi in February 2025. However, banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in Delhi for February 2025:

February 2: Sunday

February 8: Second Saturday

February 9: Sunday

February 16: Sunday

February 22: Fourth Saturday

February 23: Sunday

You can also check the list of bank holidays on the RBI website. Simply visit the RBI website and click on the link to view the list of holidays.

Another significant point is that there are state-specific holidays and national holidays in India. State-specific holidays are those which prevail in a certain region or state while national holidays prevail throughout the nation. All second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays fall under this category.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh schools, colleges, offices holidays on Feb 2, 3 for Mahakumbh!