December 14: Tamil Nadu heavy rains; Orange alert for three districts!

Tamil Nadu is set to face heavy rains on December 14 as the Regional Meteorological Centre has put out an orange alert for the Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts. A yellow alert is also issued for 11 other districts in the state.

The RMC says light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in the city and suburbs of Chennai. Skies will be partly cloudy with a maximum and minimum of 30-31°C and 24-25°C respectively. As the heavy rainfall causing a chaos, the schools and colleges in the affected areas got holiday on December 14 today.

The coastal and delta regions in Tamil Nadu are expected to have heavy rains from 16 December. The RMC has also predicted the other low-pressure area to come up in two days, triggering heavy rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall is in store for Tamil Nadu for December 14. Its warning also includes severe waterlogging in Trichy and other districts.

The Tamil Nadu government reported five rain-related deaths on Friday and early Saturday. More than 2,000 people have been shifted to 50 relief camps in the districts that were worst hit by the rain.

Relief camps have been set up for residents living in low-lying areas and those residing near the riverbanks. More than 11.75 lakh mobile phones have been sent warning messages to ensure public safety.

