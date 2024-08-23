CISF personnel turns saviour for collapsed passenger at Delhi airport

New Delhi: A CISF personnel saved a passenger’s life by administering CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) after he suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest. The incident took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Thursday.

CCTV footage released by the CISF shows a young man with a trolley of luggage is looking into his phone and suddenly falls down on the floor next to a set of trolleys. The video clip has gone viral since then.

It can be seen in the video that two CISF personnel rushed towards the man after noticing him collapsing on the floor. One of them instantly administers CPR to the unknown man and stabilizes his condition.

In July, passengers at the Delhi airport had witnessed a similar scene after an elderly man collapsed due to heart attack. A video of a woman giving CPR to an old man had gone viral and several people had praised her for her timely intervention and heroic act.