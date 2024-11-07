Beware of Fake Job Scams: Delhi Job Seeker Loses Rs 2.7 Lakh

A 27-year-old Delhi resident, Raja Kumar, recently fell prey to a fake overseas job scam, losing a staggering Rs 2.7 lakh. Kumar's dream of a lucrative hotel job in Kuwait turned into a nightmare when he realized he was duped by fraudsters.

The scammer, Mukesh Sahni, promised Kumar a well-paying job with attractive benefits, convincing him to make repeated payments for visa processing, medical tests, and other fees. However, when Sahni provided a phone number for a person named Sagar to pick Kumar up from Noida Sector 18 Metro Station, Kumar's suspicions grew. Sagar's unconvincing answers raised alarm bells, prompting Kumar to report the incident to the police.

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, remember:

Verify job offers through official channels, research the company, and check for reviews or complaints. Be cautious of upfront payment requests, trust your instincts, and never share personal or financial information with unknown individuals. Always prioritize your safety and security in job hunting.

Stay vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities.

Key Takeaways:

- Verify job offers through official channels

- Research the company and check reviews

- Beware of upfront payment requests

- Trust your instincts

- Never share personal or financial information

