WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals release Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Delhi Capitals, the two-time runners-up of Women’s Premier League (WPL), released Australia all-rounder Laura Harris, India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, the uncapped duo of Ashwani Kumari and Aparna Mondal ahead of 2025 auction.

On the retentions deadline day on Thursday, DC have retained their marquee core players in Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, and Titas Sadhu.

"We have an incredibly strong squad and have played some brilliant cricket over the past two seasons. It’s always a tough decision for us to let go of these players, who’ve been an integral part of our success. I wish them the very best.”

"These releases are for fine-tuning some details and for allowing us to bolster the strength and depth of the squad. Our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps in our squad, and making it more complete in the upcoming auction," said head coach Jonathan Batty in a statement.

The auction for the third season of the WPL will be held next month, and DC will have a purse of INR 2.5 crore to complete their squad of 18 players. “Letting go of players from a successful squad is never easy, but that’s the challenge and beauty of franchise cricket.”

“Our coaches and scouts have identified the players that we believe will make this team even more complete, balanced and robust as we aim to lift the trophy. My best wishes to all the players," said Sourav Ganguly, former India men’s captain who is Director of Cricket for DC in the WPL.

