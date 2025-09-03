Banks Holiday today in Ranchi for Karma Puja; September 3

As we navigate the month of September 2025, it's essential to stay informed about bank holidays in various parts of India. While banks in some regions will be closed to observe specific festivals and celebrations, others will operate as usual. Here's a detailed overview of bank holidays in September 2025:

Karma Puja Bank Holiday

On September 3, 2025, banks in Ranchi will be closed to observe Karma Puja, a significant festival celebrated in Jharkhand and other parts of eastern India. This festival honors Karam Devta, the deity representing strength and vitality, and is an essential part of the region's cultural heritage.

Other Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 4, 2025: Banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed due to First Onam, a significant day in the Kerala harvest festival.

September 5, 2025: Banks in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, will be closed to observe Id-e-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad /Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif.

September 6, 2025: Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar will be closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi).

September 12, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22, 2025: Banks in Jaipur will be closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29-30, 2025: Banks in several cities will be closed for Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja celebrations.

Online Banking Services

While banks may be closed on specific days, online banking services will remain available nationwide. Customers can access various services, including:

Fund transfers using NEFT/RTGS

Credit card and debit card services

Account maintenance and standing instructions

Locker services

Plan Ahead

To avoid any inconvenience, it's essential to plan and check the bank holiday calendar for your region. You can also use online banking services to manage your finances and avoid any disruptions.