Bank Holidays in February 2025: Full List of Dates with State Wise Closures

In February 2025, several states in India will observe bank holidays on different dates. It’s important for both individuals and businesses to be aware of these dates to plan their banking and financial activities. Here’s a list of key bank holidays to help you stay informed:

3 February, 2025 (Monday) – Vasant Panchami

Banks will be closed in Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and West Bengal.

10 February, 2025 (Monday) – Losar

Banks will remain closed in Sikkim.

12 February, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Punjab.

14 February, 2025 (Friday) – Vasanta Panchami

Observed in Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.

14 February, 2025 (Friday) – Saraswati Puja

Banks will be closed in Tripura and West Bengal.

14 February, 2025 (Friday) – Holi

A bank holiday in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

14 February, 2025 (Friday) – Shab-E-Barat

Banks will be closed in Chhattisgarh.

15 February, 2025 (Saturday) – Lui-Ngai-Ni

A bank holiday in Manipur.

19 February, 2025 (Wednesday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Observed in Maharashtra.

20 February, 2025 (Thursday) – Statehood Day

Arunachal Pradesh observes this holiday.

20 February, 2025 (Thursday) – State Day

A holiday in Mizoram.

25 February, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maha Shivaratri

Banks will be closed in Karnataka and Kerala.

26 February, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Shivaratri

A bank holiday in Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

28 February, 2025 (Friday) – Losar

Observed in Sikkim.

As the holiday list varies across states, it’s crucial to check with your local bank to confirm the exact dates of closure in your region. Make sure to plan ahead for smooth banking transactions throughout the month.