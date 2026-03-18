Bank Holiday on March 19: Check State-Wise List for Ugadi, Gudi Padwa Closures

Banks across several states in India will remain closed on March 19, 2026, due to regional festivals including Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheiraoba, and the beginning of Navratri.

According to the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banking operations will be suspended in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir.

These holidays are observed under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which allows state-wise bank closures based on local festivals and events. As a result, bank branches in the listed regions will not function on Thursday, while services will continue normally in other parts of the country.

Despite the closure of physical branches, customers will still have access to essential banking services. Digital platforms such as internet banking and mobile apps remain fully operational, allowing users to transfer money via UPI, NEFT, and RTGS, check account balances, and perform other routine transactions. ATMs will also be available for cash withdrawals.

Additionally, as per RBI guidelines, banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable).

Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work in advance to avoid any inconvenience due to the holiday.

Also read: Ugadi 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Greetings: Best Telugu New Year Ideas