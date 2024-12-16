Bangalore Techie Death: Nikita Speaks Out for the First Time in Atul Subhash’s Case

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing investigation into Atul’s suicide case, police have arrested Nikita, along with her mother and brother, following a crucial breakthrough in communication tracking. The trio, who had gone into hiding after the case gained public attention, managed to evade authorities for a while by relying solely on WhatsApp calls. However, their cover was blown when Nikita made a regular phone call to a relative, which allowed the police to trace her location.

Once Nikita’s whereabouts were confirmed, authorities swiftly moved to apprehend her, which subsequently led to the arrests of her mother and brother. All three were taken into custody and transported to Bengaluru, where they were presented before the court. The court remanded them to judicial custody, marking a significant development in the case.

During police interrogation, Nikita reportedly defended herself by highlighting that she had been living separately from her husband, Atul, for the past three years. She questioned the basis of the allegations against her, arguing, “If I had harassed him for money, why would I stay away from him? Wouldn’t I have stayed with him to do so?” This statement has become a key part of her defense.

Nikita also accused Atul of subjecting her to dowry harassment, revealing that she had filed a case against him in 2022. She is said to have reiterated this point multiple times during her interactions with the police, presenting it as a counterargument to the accusations leveled against her.

The case has now entered a critical phase as investigators examine the claims and counterclaims put forth by both parties. The arrest of Nikita and her family members has intensified public interest, with many awaiting further updates on the investigation’s findings.

Also read: Supreme Court Warns: Air Pollution is a Pan-India Issue Requiring Immediate Action