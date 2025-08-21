August 22 Holiday for Mumbai, Pune Schools? Here’s the Truth

Over the past few days, the entire city of Mumbai was battered by heavy rains, and it didn't take much time for the financial capital of India to get fully covered with water. Just as it happens with the city, rains had inundated not just low-lying areas but even the areas of Mumbai that were supposed to be prone to floods.

The current year is one of the years where rainfall across the country has been severe. States like Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh have all been facing intense rainfall, and more rains are coming to the country in the months to come. In this situation, the BMC had announced that the schools would remain shut till the situation came under their control.

Owing to less intense rains today, August 21, the BMC is confident of getting the city back up to normalcy in no time, and even though there is rainfall predicted for August 22, the severity won't be as bad as before, according to multiple weather forecasts.

So, for tomorrow, there is no school holiday, and they will function normally. The Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a holiday for all schools for today following heavy rains. The order applies to all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools within the council limits. The schools are expected to reopen tomorrow, August 22.