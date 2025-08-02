August 2 Stock Market Holiday due to Saturday!

If you are looking to trade or invest in the stock market today, August 2, 2025, you're out of luck. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut today because it is a weekend day. That's correct - today is a Saturday, and the stock market has weekend holidays on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to the 2025 stock market holiday calendar, the BSE and NSE will be closed for 12 days in August, including two special holidays on August 15 (Independence Day) and August 27 (Ganesh Chaturthi), and the rest as weekend holidays.

Why is the stock market closed today?

The stock market closes on weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, to provide time for the system to be maintained, updated, and to give traders and investors a respite. This is the common practice among most stock exchanges globally.

Upcoming Trading Days

If you're planning to trade or invest in the stock market, the following are the upcoming trading days to remember:

Monday, August 4, 2025: Market open for trading

Friday, August 15, 2025: Market remains closed for Independence Day

Wednesday, August 27, 2025: Market remains closed for Ganesh Chaturthi

List of Stock Market Holidays in August 2025

August 2, Saturday: Weekend holiday

August 3, Sunday: Weekend holiday

August 9, Saturday: Weekend holiday

August 10, Sunday: Weekend holiday

August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 16, Saturday: Weekend holiday

August 17, Sunday: Weekend holiday

August 23, Saturday: Weekend holiday

August 24, Sunday: Weekend holiday

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

August 30, Saturday: Weekend holiday

August 31, Sunday: Weekend holiday

Stock Market Performance

Sensex and Nifty ended July 2025 on a bearish note with the 30-scrip benchmark declining by 2,511.71 points or 3% to close at 81,185.58, while Nifty closed at 24,768.35 with a monthly performance down by 773.45 points or 3.03%.

Have a great weekend, and we'll see you on the next trading day

