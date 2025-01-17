90-Hour Work Week: Former MP Tarun Vijay Defends Subrahmanyan’s Work Ethos

Tarun Vijay, former Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, has come forward to support Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s remarks on a 90-hour work week, criticizing the misinterpretation of his words. Vijay, who has closely observed L&T's remarkable growth over the last two decades, argues that the company’s success is due to a warm, family-like work culture, not an emphasis on extreme work hours. He notes that many L&T employees have turned down offers with much higher salaries because they value the company’s work environment, dispelling the notion that it promotes a workaholic ethos.

Vijay draws on India’s cultural history, referencing the Bhagwad Gita and ancient traditions where work is viewed as a form of worship, emphasizing that the country’s ideals have long centered on hard work and duty. In contrast, he criticizes the growing “vacation mania” in India, which he believes is a blind imitation of Western work habits. He highlights how the Indian work ethic, once rooted in dedication and perseverance, is now being undermined by the increasing emphasis on holidays.

Using the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay stresses that national leaders should be role models for the workforce, as Modi regularly works even during long flights and immediately after, showing that tireless work is crucial for success. He also points to the negative economic impact of excessive holidays, claiming that they disrupt public work and lead to substantial losses. Vijay compares the economic outcomes of states like Gujarat, where a strong work culture has been promoted, to West Bengal, where trade unions have fostered a more vacation-oriented work environment.

Ultimately, Vijay urges critics of Subrahmanyan’s comments to rethink their stance, asserting that in a country like India, where poverty is rampant, hard work is essential for economic growth. He calls for a return to the ethos of “Aaram Haraam Hai” (rest is sinful), until India reaches a stage where poverty is eliminated and the standard of living rises.