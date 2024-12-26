15 Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check Complete List

As the new year is just around the corner, so again a new list of holidays from banks. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already indicated the banking system for different banks across this country would remain closed for around 15 working days in January 2025. Holidays include general, national, and regionally sanctioned. These might differ according to location.

We have put together a list of bank holidays in January 2025 to help you prepare for your banking tasks. Remember that not all these holidays may be observed in every state, and some of them may be regional-specific.

Here is the list of bank holidays in January 2025:

January 1: New Year's Day

Banks in different states will remain closed on the first day of the year.

January 2: New Year and Mannam Jayanti

Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on the account of New Year, whereas banks in Kerala will remain closed on the account of Mannam Jayanti.

January 5: Sunday

All the banks in the country will remain closed on Sundays.

January 6: Guru Gobind Singh's Birth Anniversary

Banks in Haryana and Punjab will remain closed on account of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary.

January 11: Second Saturday

Banks across the country will be closed on the second Saturday of the month.

January 12: Sunday and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Banks across the country will be closed on Sundays, and this day also marks Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.

January 14: Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Banks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu will be closed on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day, Magha Bihu, and Mankar Sankranti

The banks in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Assam will be closed on Thiruvalluvar Day, Magha Bihu, and Mankar Sankranti.

January 16: Ujjavar Tirunal

The banks in Tamil Nadu would remain closed on Ujjavar Tirunal.

January 19: Sunday

All the banks in the country would remain closed on Sundays.

January 22: Imoin

The banks in Manipur would remain closed on Imoin.

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

The banks in Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi will be closed on the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Fourth Saturday, January 25

All the banks of the country will remain closed on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Republic Day, January 26

All the banks of the country will remain closed on Republic Day.

Sonam Losar, January 30

All the banks will remain closed in Sikkim on Sonam Losar.

Remember, these bank holidays might vary according to place. The best practice would be to verify with a local branch. Plan accordingly to save your time or inconvenience while planning your task.

Also read: Sankranti Holidays 2024: AP Government Reduces Holidays for School Students