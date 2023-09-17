National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bengaluru riders dominated the second round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2023, which was truncated to just five races due to incessant rains at the Madras International Circuit here on Sunday.

Mohammed Arfath was the fastest rider of the day as he headed a podium sweep by Bengaluru riders while winning the 2-Stroke 131-165cc Super Sport category outpacing Mustafa Siraj Khan and Abdul Shaik.

Another Bengalurian, Mohammed Fazil won the 4-Stroke 165cc Super Sport Indian class ahead of Chennai’s Aravind Ganesh and Arfath.

Abdul Shaik topped the Super Sport 2-stroke 130cc category with Arfath and R Sirajuddin (Chennai) completing the podium in that order.

Chennai’s Jagathishree (One Racing) spared three-tenths to Lani Zena (RACR Castrol Power1) from Puducherry with Soundari A (AS Motorsport) finishing third in the Girls (Novice, 165cc) category.

Results (all 4-Stroke unless mentioned):

165cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Mohammed Fazil (Bengaluru) (14.327s); Aravind Ganesh (Chennai) (14.335s); 3. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (14.482s)

Girls (Novice, 165cc): 1. Jagathishree (Chennai, One Racing) (16.650s); 2. Lani Zena (Puducherry, RACR Castrol Power1) (16.920s); 3. Soundari A (Chennai, AS Motorsports) (16.949s).

Support Race – 165-225cc: 1. Balasubramaniam R (Chennai) (14.054s); 2. Badusha M (Chennai) (14.484s); 3. Madhan Kumar R (Trichy) (15.037s).

2-Stroke 165cc Super Sport: 1. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (13.187s); 2. Mustafa Siraj Khan (Bengaluru) (13.268s); 3. Abdul Shaik (Bengaluru) (13.283).

2-Stroke Up to 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaik (Bengaluru) (13.438s); 2. Mohammed Arfath (Bengaluru) (13.715s); 3. R Sirajuddin (Chennai) (14.140s).

