Nation looks up to Rahul Gandhi’s leadership: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the country has accepted and looks up to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in the coming times.

Speaking to the media, he said that Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has struck a chord among the masses and he will embark on a similar BJY in the west-east direction.

“The country has accepted him as a non-controversial, capable leader. The people love Rahul Gandhi… they want to work under his leadership,” declared Raut.

However, he made it clear that all the National Opposition parties will sit together and discuss all aspects of putting an end to the differences among some of the parties.

The comments came hours before Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are expected to reach Mumbai for the INDIA Conclave scheduled in an informal gathering later this day and a formal round of deliberations on Friday.

