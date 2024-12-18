Nalasopara beneficiaries elated over cheaper medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Nalasopara, Dec 18 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is helping patients and their families across the country, in buying medicines at dirt-cheap rates.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Nalasopara, a town about 60 km from Mumbai, is proving to be a boon for the common man as they are able to buy regular as well as life-saving medicines and drugs at very cheap rates.

Usha, a local resident, told IANS: "I always come to this center to get medicines. When there was no Jan Aushadhi Kendra, we had to purchase medicines from the market at expensive rates. With the opening of this centre, medicines are now available at cheaper rates. Medicines which are available for Rs 100 from outside, are available here for Rs 30. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this scheme."

Noor Khan said: "I always visit this centre to buy medicines. At this centre, we are getting medicines at cheap prices. These medicines are equally effective. I want to thank PM Modi for launching pro-poor scheme."

Dheeraj Kumar, the director of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said that all types of medicines are available here. Apart from sugar, blood pressure medicines are available at cheaper prices. "The villagers living in this area are benefiting."

Yogesh, a staff at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, said: "All types of medicines are available here. Medicines are given to people here at cheaper prices compared to the medicines they get from outside."

"We tell them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started this scheme. On behalf of the people, we want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Nalasopara has not only enabled people to buy medicines at cheaper rates but also given them a chance to save more money.

