UN envoy underlines need for inclusive political transition in Syria, acknowledges economic challenges

Damascus, Dec 18 (IANS) The United Nations special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, said Wednesday that he sees hope for a "new Syria" developing in the aftermath of the country's recent political upheaval while acknowledging the formidable challenges that remain.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus after days of meetings, Pedersen noted that he had conferred with leaders from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), other armed factions, representatives of the Syrian National Coalition, as well as families of the detained and missing, civil society figures, and women activists.

"It's only been 11 days since HTS and other groups entered Damascus, so it's early days," Pedersen said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"But there is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria -- one that, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, adopts a new constitution ensuring a social contract for all Syrians and eventually holds free and fair elections after a transitional period," he remarked.

Pedersen underscored that the conflict is not over. While Damascus is relatively stable, some areas remain unsettled, particularly in Kurdish-controlled areas in the northeast. He welcomed the recent renewal of a truce there, urging a political solution and warning that the region's issues must be addressed to secure lasting peace.

The envoy also cited Syria's steep economic challenges as a major concern, calling for immediate humanitarian assistance, steps toward reconstruction, and the potential easing of sanctions. "We need to see economic recovery and hopefully start a process to end sanctions," he said.

Pedersen emphasized that a credible and inclusive political transition involving a broad range of Syrian society is crucial.

The UN, he stressed, stands ready to assist and cooperate with Syria's new authorities. "I look forward to continuing this dialogue," he said, pledging to work closely with the administration on critical issues facing the country.

