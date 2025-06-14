Nadiad family devastated in Air India plane crash; nephew appeals to govt for dignified handling of remains

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 has left deep scars on Gujarat’s Kheda district, with as many as 17 families from the region losing their loved ones.

Among the victims were Mahadevbhai Tukaram Pawar and his wife Ashaben Pawar, residents of Saraswati Nagar near New Shorak Ground in Nadiad, who were on their first international journey to visit their son in the United Kingdom.

What was meant to be a joyful reunion became their final journey.

According to family members, the elderly couple had never flown before and were overjoyed at the opportunity. “They made a final video call to their son from the airport, smiling and expressing how excited they were,” said a family member.

The couple’s son had been living in the UK, and the visit was long-awaited. Mahadevbhai’s younger son, Rameshbhai, who lives in Nadiad, accompanied them to the Ahmedabad airport along with other family members to see them off.

But just hours later, their world came crashing down.

“We returned from the hospital in the morning and then, in the afternoon, we heard the terrible news of the crash,” said Maheshbhai, the nephew of the deceased couple, with tears in his eyes. “We immediately tried to call their phone. It rang… but no one answered. We were terrified.”

The family rushed to Ahmedabad, first heading to the airport and then to Asarwa Civil Hospital, where the crash victims were being brought. “The scene at the hospital was chaotic. It was extremely crowded and emotionally overwhelming. Despite the confusion, DNA samples were collected late at night,” he added.

In a heartfelt plea, Maheshbhai appealed to the authorities for dignity and clarity in the process of identifying remains. “Take more than 72 hours if you must, take one extra day, but please return to us the correct and intact remains of our loved ones in an organised and respectful manner,” he said.

“This is not just about my uncle and aunt. This is about all the families suffering. Our emotions are deeply connected to our loved ones, and we request the government to treat this as a shared national grief.”

He further mentioned that Mahadevbhai’s mobile phone continues to ring, a painful reminder of the tragedy. “The last picture taken at the airport has now become their final image. It haunts us,” said his son, struggling to process the loss.

The Air India flight, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 passengers, including several from Gujarat. The cause of the crash is under investigation, with the black box already recovered.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.