Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derails in Tamil Nadu; many injured (Ld)

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) A total of 13 coaches of the Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on Friday at Kavaraipettai near Chennai after ramming into a stationary goods train, an official said, adding that three coaches of the train caught fire after the derailment.

Several passengers travelling on the train sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals.

According to sources, the nature of injuries -- moderate or serious -- could not be ascertained yet as updates from the hospitals from the injured individuals have been admitted are being awaited.

Southern Railway officials, meanwhile, said that no serious injuries have been reported so far.

The Mysore-Darbhanga Express operates between Darbhanga Junction in Bihar and Mysuru Junction (Mysore) in Karnataka.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district, where coaches of the Bagmati Express derailed after colliding with a stationary freight train.

The NDRF team has already shifted the injured to the nearby medical facilities.

In a statement, the Southern Railway said: "Train No 12578 passed Ponneri at 8.27 p.m. The crew experienced a heavy jerk, and the train entered the loop line. A few coaches derailed."

Due to the derailment, the statement mentioned that train services between Chennai and Vijayawada have been temporarily suspended.

In videos and pictures circulating on social media, flames can be seen beneath some of the derailed coaches, and passengers are seen being rescued.

Local residents, along with the police and fire department, immediately joined the initial rescue efforts following the accident.

Ambulances from nearby hospitals were used to shift the injured passengers to healthcare and medical facilities.

Southern Railway's General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) arrived at the scene, along with senior officials, to oversee the rescue operations.

A unit of the Railway Protection Force has also arrived to assist. According to sources, nearby hospitals in Kavaraipettai are on high alert to manage any emergencies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.