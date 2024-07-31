Myanmar extends state of emergency for six more months

Yangon, July 31 (IANS) Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the country for six more months, the state media reported.

At the NDSC's meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday, all NDSC members present agreed to extend the emergency period, Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) said.

The extension was made in accordance with Section 425 of the State Constitution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting also discussed issues related to election preparations, current development work, preparations for the national population and housing census, and education, health and agricultural sectors.

Myanmar declared a state of emergency in February 2021 for one year before making five six-month extensions until July 31 this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.