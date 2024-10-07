Murali Kartik takes a trip to memory lane with Mayank's debut

Mayank did not disappoint on his debut. His first over in international cricket was a maiden, and he followed it up by picking his first wicket in his second over, finishing with an impressive 1 for 21 in his spell.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also contributed with an unbeaten 16, displaying composure in his debut outing.

India dominated the first T20I, led by Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance. Chasing a target of 128, India cruised to a seven-wicket victory, reaching the target in just 11.5 overs.

