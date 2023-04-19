Mumbai cops 'Night Out' leads to many crimes detected, offenders caught

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) In a three-hour-long 'All Out Operation' conducted in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, top officers and men of the Mumbai Police detected a large number of criminal activities and nabbed offenders of various crimes, officials said.

The operation was implemented from 11 p.m. on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday with the heads of the five police regions, the Special Branch, security, 13 zones, 31 ACP divisions, and Senior Police Inspectors of Police of all police stations participating.

Guided by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar, Special CoP Deven Bharti, and Joint CoP Satyanarayan Choudhary, the AOO comprised visits to police stations, special roadblocks and simultaneous 130 combing operations.

The outcome was impressive - of the 960 wanted/absconding criminals, the police nabbed 30, 81 were slapped with non-bailable warrants and arrested, and 135 drug peddlers were nabbed.

The police also registered 23 cases of illegal arms possession comprising knives, swords, etc, raided 51 illicit liquor and gambling dens with 62 offenders arrested, and took action against 32 who were externed from Mumbai.

At least 76 road-blocks were implemented under each police station jurisdiction in which 6,159 four and two-wheelers were checked, 2,872 were booked for flouting various traffic rules, and 18 were booked for drunken driving.

The police teams also swooped on 542 shady hotels, lodges, inns and inspected 398 sensitive locations around the city, said the officials.

An official said that this was part of the special drives taken up at regular intervals to make Mumbai safer and crime-free especially at nights.

