MP: Unrest in Javra town over clashes among community members

Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) A troubling incident surfaced in Jaora town of Ratlam district when Asim Qureshi, a Muslim youth, allegedly slapped Suraj Mahawar, the city convenor of Hindu Jagran Manch, and threatened him over wearing a tilak -- a traditional Hindu forehead mark.

According to the police, the altercation took place at a shop in Mughalpura, where Mahawar works.

"Asim confronted Mahawar, questioning why he was wearing a tilak in what he claimed to be a Muslim-dominated area, as alleged by the complainant Mahawar," Durgesh Armo, the city superintendent of police, told IANS.

The argument escalated, with Asim allegedly slapping and pushing Mahawar while also threatening to shoot him, claiming that he had a pistol at home.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced, appears to show Asim striking Mahawar, with two women also present during the dispute.

As news of the incident spread, members of Hindu organisations gathered in large numbers, surrounding Jaora City Police Station and blocking a nearby over-bridge to demand immediate action against Asim.

"At present, the police have pacified the public; the situation is normal, and everything is under control. A case has been registered against Asim Qureshi under sections 299, 333, 296, 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita. The video is currently under investigation, and strict surveillance has been placed in the area. The accused will be presented before the court soon," the officer said.

The officer further noted that Asim Qureshi has denied the allegations against him, claiming that the altercation stemmed from an old dispute. Consequently, the police are investigating the matter thoroughly.

The protests led to significant unrest, reportedly prompting the deployment of police forces from six stations to maintain order. Jaora City Police Station in-charge Jitendra Jadoun, along with SDOP Sandeep Malviya and CSP Durgesh Armo, arrived at the scene to calm the crowd, reports said.

Authorities are also reviewing Asim’s criminal history, as he was released on bail just eight days ago in connection with a murder case.

Local Hindu outfits have demanded stringent action against Asim under the National Security Act, as well as the demolition of his residence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.