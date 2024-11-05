MP CM approves reservation for women upto 35 pc

Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) In a major step towards women's empowerment, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday increased the reservation quota for women up to 35 per in all state government services.

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. As of now, the reservation quota for women in the state government services is up to 33 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the increase of 2 per cent reservation for women in the state government services will executed with immediate effect.

Shukla further said the state government is all set to start major recruitment in several departments, prominently in public health of the state government, and 35 per cent of seats would be reserved for women.

The approval for increasing reservation for women came one year after the announcement was made during the previous BJP government in October last year, one month before the state Assembly elections held in November 2023.

It was one of the key poll promises the BJP had made to the people during the Assembly elections.

"Today's Cabinet decision to increase reservation for women is fulfilling the promises made by the BJP. It is also our commitment to empower women," Shukla said.

Increasing reservation for women is the second major step from the BJP government within a period of one year after 'Ladli Bhena Yojana', a cash incentive scheme was introduced last year.

